INMAN, SC- Nancy Todd Gerson Bissell, 64, of Inman, SC, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born May 17, 1956, in Jacksonville, FL, she was the daughter of the late John O. Gerson Jr., Nancy Dolores Eddings Gerson and William Karl Miller.
A Spartanburg High School graduate and member of St. Francis Anglican Church, Nancy was formerly employed with Spectrum (Charter Telecommunications).
Nancy was a gifted singer and musician, a trait she inherited from her mother who always filled her home with music. In her younger years, she was quite well known for her musical talents in the Spartanburg area as well as regionally. She also had a large part in encouraging and developing her brother's music ability for which he will remain grateful all his days.
Survivors include her life partner, Michael Timms of Inman, SC; daughter, Courtney Todd McAtee; granddaughters, Tru Eden Todd McAtee and Trinity Autumn Todd McAtee; brother, John Rogers Gerson all of Spartanburg, SC and sister, Kathy Eileen Gerson Allsworth of Davie, FL.
A memorial gathering will be held at 3:30 PM Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the home at 491 Pen Del Rd., Inman, SC 29349.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Center for Addiction & Substance Abuse, 633 3rd Avenue 19th Floor, New York, NY 10017; Spartanburg Mental Health Awareness, 250 Dewey Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or MUSC Cancer Research, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, Charleston, SC 29425.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.