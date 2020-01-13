|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Nancy Harris Williams, 66, of Spartanburg, SC died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born April 13, 1953 in Bennettsville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Austin Columbus and Elsie Parker Harris.
Nancy worked for The SC Commission for the Blind Business Enterprise Program. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church, where she was in the church choir and the Love Sunday School class. She was very active in her community group activities, an avid cook, collector of recipes and loved to read.
Survivors include her loving husband of 45 years, James Gary Williams, her Jack Russell, "Bear" and her sister, Candy Altman (Stan) of Florence, SC.
Visitation will be at 12:30 – 1:45 PM Monday, January 13, 2020 at Eastside Baptist Church, 1850 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Mike Royal and Mr. Jim Waugerman. Burial will follow in Due West Baptist Church Cemetery, Lindsey Cemetery Road, Due West, SC 29639.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church or t Spartanburg Regional Home Care and Hospice, P.O. Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 13, 2020