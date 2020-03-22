Home

Naomi (Cooksey) Sewell


1925 - 2020
Naomi (Cooksey) Sewell Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Naomi Cooksey Sewell, 94, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born December 21, 1925, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Houston Cooksey and Mattie Jane Poole Cooksey and widow of John H. Sewell.
A member of Fairview Baptist Church, Mrs. Sewell taught in the children's Sunday School class and served with the Adult Ladies class for many years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crochet. Mrs. Sewell was a devoted mother to her children and that was the most important thing to her.
Survivors include her children, Gene Sewell (Barbara), Elaine Hall (Dennis), Reba Hammett (Danny), and Karen Davis (Mike), all of Boiling Springs, SC; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Dupre Cooksey, Grady Cooksey, Marvin Cooksey and Wallace Cooksey; and sisters, Dorothy Parris and Irene Bacon.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church Children's Program, 1551 Bryant Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
