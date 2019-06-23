|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Nathanael William "Nate" Moore, 25, passed away suddenly Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Born January 19, 1994 in Spartanburg, he was the son of Rita Reams and Dave Reams of Cowpens, SC and William "Bill" Moore Jr. and Debbie of Lillington, NC. Nate was currently enrolled in the Mechatronics program at SCC, and a 2012 graduate of Chesnee High School where he excelled in football. He was a North-South All-Star football player selected as Captain of his team. He also was a SC Mr. Football finalist and the 2012 SC State Strength champion. He was a long-time member of Arrowwood Baptist Church and was currently a member of Spartanburg First Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his parents and step-parents are his precious twin daughters, Brynlee and Blayklee of Boiling Springs; sister, Melody Rhyne (Bill) of Spartanburg; brothers, Matthew Gee (Angie) of Boiling Springs, David Reams of Gaffney; loving grandmothers, Loree Gossett of Cowpens and Jan Reams of Gaffney; nieces, Caroline Gee, McKenzie and Morgan Hammett; nephew, Brayden Gee; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins that loved him dearly.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Albert Gossett, Merle Reams and William Walter Moore Sr.
Nate loved the Lord, had a heart of gold, never met a stranger, had compassion for others, was bold in his faith and loved to witness to the lost. He was such a handsome young man with bright blue eyes and a warm smile that would light up a room.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Arrowood Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Arrowwood Baptist Church with Rev. Daniel Godfrey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home of Rita and Dave Reams.
Online condolences maybe expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 23, 2019