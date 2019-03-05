Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Cannon's Camp Ground United Methodist Church
3450 Cannons Campground Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Nathan G. Phillips

Nathan G. Phillips Obituary
COWPENS, SC- Nathan G. Phillips, 41, husband of Courtni Phillips, of Cowpens, SC, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at his home after a long illness. Born May 21, 1977, in Charlotte, NC, he was the son of Charles Perry Phillips of Cowpens, SC and Mary O. Phillips of Spartanburg, SC.
Mr. Phillips was a member of Cannon's Camp Ground United Methodist Church and employed with American Credit Acceptance. He was a 1995 graduate of Broome High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Cannon's Camp Ground United Methodist Church, 3450 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Brian Gilmer.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Home Hospice, PO Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333; or Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
