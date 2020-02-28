|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Nathan Pike Bagwell, 20, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Nathan was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on May 11, 1999, a son of Phillip Nathan Bagwell and Beth Ann Pike Bagwell. He was a 2017, graduate of Boiling Springs High School, employed with Adidas America Inc., and a member of the View Church of Boiling Springs.
In addition to his parents, Nathan is survived by a sister, Caroline G. Bagwell of the home and his paternal grandparents, Terry and Lynn Bagwell of Inman, South Carolina.
Nathan was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Dennis E. and Nancy Pike.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the View Church of Boiling Springs, conducted by Rev. Tyler Kirby. Visitation will follow the service at the gravesite. The family is at the residence.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 28, 2020