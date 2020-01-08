Home

Nathaniel Johnson Obituary
Mr. Nathaniel Johnson, 617 Irwin Avenue, Spartanburg, SC, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December, 5, 2020, at his residence.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Willie and Myrtle Johnson.
Mr. Johnson attended Golden Street Baptist Church.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: one sister, Percilla Johnson, of Spartanburg; two brothers, Raymond Johnson of Spartanburg and Tommy Johnson of Cincinnati, OH; and, a host of relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of his sister, Percilla Johnson, 568 Picnkney Ct. Spartanburg.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
