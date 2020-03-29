|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ned Gary Blackwood, 66, husband of Frankie Blackwood passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Henderson County Community Hospital in Lexington, TN.
Born June 8, 1953 in Gastonia, NC., he was the son of the late Gary Albert Blackwood and Barbara Ann Morrison Ray. He was employed by Turner Trucking Company, of the Baptist faith and a U.S. Army Veteran.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons, Michael and Kevin Blackwood; daughter, Billie Emory (Jeromy); brothers, Robert and Dale Ray, David and Ricky McDonald; sister, Katie Cooper; grandchildren, Corey Blanton, Chris Fincher, Justin Santana, Andrew Popoff, Hunter Swink, Eli Emory, Grace Emory, Brooke Everett, Demi Miller, Kaylee Fincher, Katie Suhy and many Great-Grandchildren. He was also survived by an honorary family member, Whitney Humphries.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by daughters, Lori Blackwood, Lisa Fincher; brothers, Garland Ray, Clarence Ray; sister, Elaine Tedder and a granddaughters, Miah Fincher and Brianna Swink.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 29, 2020