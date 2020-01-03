|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ned Rutledge Workman Sr., 84, of Spartanburg, SC, husband of Elizabeth Murff Workman, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born June 28, 1935, in Newberry, SC, he was the son of the late Pinckney Clair and Margaret Young Workman.
A graduate of Bush River High School, Mr. Workman attended Clemson University before serving in the U. S. Army in Japan and Korea during the Korean War. He was a general contractor and founder of Workman Associates where he partnered with many South Carolina cites, counties, and councils of government. During his life he served on several boards and committees throughout the state. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg, a Master Mason, and a lifelong Clemson Tiger Fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Joy Bracknell Workman of Taylors, SC and his son Ned Rutledge "Rut" Workman Jr. (Kathy) of Spartanburg, SC. Also surviving are three stepsons, Clark "Chuck" W. Murff III, Col. (Ret.) (Sue), Michael T. Murff (Tammy), and Jeffrey A. Murff (Laura), all of Spartanburg, SC; step-grandchildren, Kayla M. Sweigart (Shawn) of Columbia, SC, Amber M. Strunck (Tim) of Charlotte, NC, Beth M. Sulkowski (Eric) of Spartanburg, SC, Addison Murff and Meredith Murff of Spartanburg, SC, Daniel and Courtney Murff of Houston, TX; and several great-grandchildren. Mr. Workman was one of 10 children and is survived by his brother Tom Workman (Edith) of Newberry, SC; his sister Ann Penn (Earl) of Cayce, SC and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Richard Workman (Thelma), Margaret Lyles (Roy), Mary Claire Shannon (Sam), Edna Ringer (Bill), Jean Epting (Mac), Elizabeth Arant (Jake), and Jack Workman (Elinor).
Visitation will be 1:00-2:15 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 2:30 PM. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 393 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; or the , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 3, 2020