Home

POWERED BY

Services
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:15 PM
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 N. Church St.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:30 PM
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 N. Church St.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ned Workman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ned R. Workman Sr.


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ned R. Workman Sr. Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ned Rutledge Workman Sr., 84, of Spartanburg, SC, husband of Elizabeth Murff Workman, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born June 28, 1935, in Newberry, SC, he was the son of the late Pinckney Clair and Margaret Young Workman.
A graduate of Bush River High School, Mr. Workman attended Clemson University before serving in the U. S. Army in Japan and Korea during the Korean War. He was a general contractor and founder of Workman Associates where he partnered with many South Carolina cites, counties, and councils of government. During his life he served on several boards and committees throughout the state. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg, a Master Mason, and a lifelong Clemson Tiger Fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Joy Bracknell Workman of Taylors, SC and his son Ned Rutledge "Rut" Workman Jr. (Kathy) of Spartanburg, SC. Also surviving are three stepsons, Clark "Chuck" W. Murff III, Col. (Ret.) (Sue), Michael T. Murff (Tammy), and Jeffrey A. Murff (Laura), all of Spartanburg, SC; step-grandchildren, Kayla M. Sweigart (Shawn) of Columbia, SC, Amber M. Strunck (Tim) of Charlotte, NC, Beth M. Sulkowski (Eric) of Spartanburg, SC, Addison Murff and Meredith Murff of Spartanburg, SC, Daniel and Courtney Murff of Houston, TX; and several great-grandchildren. Mr. Workman was one of 10 children and is survived by his brother Tom Workman (Edith) of Newberry, SC; his sister Ann Penn (Earl) of Cayce, SC and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Richard Workman (Thelma), Margaret Lyles (Roy), Mary Claire Shannon (Sam), Edna Ringer (Bill), Jean Epting (Mac), Elizabeth Arant (Jake), and Jack Workman (Elinor).
Visitation will be 1:00-2:15 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 2:30 PM. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 393 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; or the , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ned's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -