Roebuck – Ned Reynolds Wilder, Sr., 91, husband of Sara Elizabeth Waters Wilder, gained his heavenly wings Tuesday, August, 20, 2019.
Ned was born on July 23, 1928 to the late Carl Thomas and Goldie Reynolds Wilder. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Ned loved cutting his grass and was active in Southern Gospel Music as a member of the Pine Ridge Boys Quartet for 50 years. He was a life long member of the Lone Oak Masonic Lodge #372, Life long member of the Roebuck Fire Department, served as a Roebuck Fire Commissioner for 38 years, and was a charter member of Anderson Mill Road Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife of 71 years, Ned is survived by two sons, Ned Wilder, Jr of Duncan, Ronnie Wilder (Kala) of Inman; Lifelong friends, Larry Stewart (Anne), Jerry Lail; several nieces and nephews.
He was blessed with five grandchildren, Lauren Fiocco (Augie), Emily Reynolds (Cody), Krislyn Britt, Christian Solesbee, Malorree Solesbee; two great grandchildren, Gracelyn Fiocco and Tate Reynolds.
Ned was predeceased by a brother, Ken Wilder; and his sister, Elaine Gregory.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Dunbar Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Rev. Larry Lancaster and Brian Harvey. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roebuck Fire Department; 2639 Stone Station Rd., Roebuck, SC 29376.
The family is at the home.
