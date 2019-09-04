|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Nell McHugh Chumley Wilber, 103, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Born May 4, 1916 in Greer, SC, Nell was a daughter of the late Thomas Weston and Maude Smith McHugh. She was a talented seamstress, employed with Belk, and an avid gardener. Nell was a member of River Hills Baptist Church.
Nell was the last surviving member of her immediate family and is survived by her son, Michael Chumley and his wife, Brenda, of Shelby, NC; two daughters, Betty C. Miller and Linda Blackwood and her husband, Harry, both of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Joey Miller, Sam and Steve Hodge, Michael, Sherry, Ricky, Timmy, and Keith Chumley; and numerous great and great greatgrandchildren.
She was predeceased by two sons, Harold M. and Thomas S. Chumley; and two grandchildren, Marsha Copeland and Michael Scott Hodge.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 5th, 2:00PM at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, officiated by Reverend Kent Smith.
The family will receive friends following at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to River Hills Baptist Church, 5762 Reidville Road, Moore, SC 29369 or to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
