1/
Nell (Jolley) Roddy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nell Jolley Roddy, 88, of 332 Island Ford Road, Cross Hill, SC, widow of John Robert Roddy, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her home.
Born in Polk County, NC, she was a daughter of the late Harry Lee and Eudora Bryant Jolley. She was a member of Soule Chapel Methodist Church in Cross Hill. Fondly known by many as Aunt Nell and "Knee" as she was called by her great granddaughter, she loved spending time with close friends as well as painting, sewing, and playing bridge.
In addition to her loving husband of 60 years, John and her parents, Harry and Eudora, she was preceded in death by three brothers, J.C. Jolley, Ben Jolley, and Harry Jolley.
Surviving are her daughter, Victoria R. Morrison; sisters, Anne Jolley and Louise Fann; brother, Willis A. Jolley; grandchildren, Robert Bomar Marrison (April) and Mary Grace Mitchell; and great granddaughter, Eva Grace Mitchell.
A memorial service/ celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at 332 Island Ford Road, Cross Hill, SC 29332.
Memorials may be made to Greenwood Humane Society (www.gwdhumanesociety.org).
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
1025 South Main St.
Greenwood, SC 29646
864-229-3300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved