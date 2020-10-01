Nell Jolley Roddy, 88, of 332 Island Ford Road, Cross Hill, SC, widow of John Robert Roddy, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her home.
Born in Polk County, NC, she was a daughter of the late Harry Lee and Eudora Bryant Jolley. She was a member of Soule Chapel Methodist Church in Cross Hill. Fondly known by many as Aunt Nell and "Knee" as she was called by her great granddaughter, she loved spending time with close friends as well as painting, sewing, and playing bridge.
In addition to her loving husband of 60 years, John and her parents, Harry and Eudora, she was preceded in death by three brothers, J.C. Jolley, Ben Jolley, and Harry Jolley.
Surviving are her daughter, Victoria R. Morrison; sisters, Anne Jolley and Louise Fann; brother, Willis A. Jolley; grandchildren, Robert Bomar Marrison (April) and Mary Grace Mitchell; and great granddaughter, Eva Grace Mitchell.
A memorial service/ celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at 332 Island Ford Road, Cross Hill, SC 29332.
Memorials may be made to Greenwood Humane Society (www.gwdhumanesociety.org
).
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com
) is in charge of the arrangements.