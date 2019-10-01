Home

Nell "Teena" Smith

Nell "Teena" Smith Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Nell "Teena" Smith, 74, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, September 30, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born August 20, 1945, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Woodrow Taylor and Julia Patton Taylor.
A graduate of Spartanburg High School and Spartanburg Methodist College, Teena loved her family. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church where she was heavily involved in church missions both foreign and domestic.
Survivors include her husband Gerald "Jerry" Smith; children, Shannon Smith Hoover (Aubrey) and Gerald Taylor Smith (Becky); grandchildren, Anna Hoover, Cora Hoover, Charlie Smith, Owen Smith, Gabe Smith, Macie Smith, and Miller Smith, all of Spartanburg, SC; and sister, Phyllis Taylor Ferguson of Rock Hill, SC.
Visitation will be 1:30-2:30 PM Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in the church Parlor at Southside Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. David Blanton. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Global Mission Offering at Southside Baptist Church, 316 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
