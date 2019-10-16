Home

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Emma Gray Memorial United Methodist Church
321 West Georgia Street
Woodruff, SC
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Woodruff, SC
Nelle (Irby) Olive Obituary
CLEVELAND- Nelle Irby Olive, 94, of 455 Ridge Springs Road formerly of Woodruff passed away, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at her home.
A native of Woodruff, she was the daughter of the late George Samuel Irby Sr. and Hannah Barton Irby. She was a retired school teacher having taught at Woodruff High School for 23 years, was Valedictorian of Woodruff High School in 1942 and was Teacher of the year in 1970. She was a 1946 graduate of Winthrop College. She was a member of Pickens Presbyterian Church and a former member of the Frist Presbyterian Church in Woodruff.
Surviving are one daughter, Susie Olive Repko (Doug) of Pickens; one son, Ryland Olive (Lucia) of Cleveland; and one grandson.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Woodruff by Rev. Jim Dennis.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. prior to the service at Emma Gray Memorial United Methodist Church, 321 West Georgia Street, Woodruff.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, S.C. 29615 or to a .
The family is at their respective homes.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
