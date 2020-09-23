1/1
Nellie Ann Whitmore
ENOREE, SC- Nellie Ann Whitmore, age 83, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at NHC of Laurens.
Predeceased by her husband, Harvey, Mrs. Whitmore was born in Woodruff and was a daughter of the late John and Margie Faulkner.
She graduated from Ford High School and cosmetology school. She owned and operated her own business for over 40 years--Nell's Beauty Shop. She was a Christian and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Whitmore is survived by two sons, Rocky Whitmore (Pam) of Simpsonville and Brian Whitmore (Jane) of Laurens; and three grandchildren, Alexandra Whitmore, Andreea Washburn (Tim) and Lydia Whitmore; and a great-grandchild, Daniel.
A private funeral service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, at 2 PM, at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens conducted by Dr. Steven Owensby and Rev. Carrol Caldwell, with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 123 W. Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The family wishes to say a special thank you to the caregivers at National
Healthcare of Laurens for the loving care they provided their mother.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Gray Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Gray Funeral Home Inc
500 W Main St
Laurens, SC 29360
(864) 984-2200
