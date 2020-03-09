|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Nellie Faye Epps, 76, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born October 13, 1943 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Wade H. and Bertha Harvey Duncan and the widow of Jerry Wayne Epps.
Nellie was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son, Jimmy Epps (Lori); grandsons, Stephen Epps, Spencer Epps (Taylor), and Sam Epps; great granddaughter, River Rose Epps; and sister, Annie Mae Johnson.
A memorial service will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 211 South Main Street, Clifton, SC 29324.
Memorials may be made to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 64, Clifton, SC 29324.
