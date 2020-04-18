|
|
Mrs. Nellie Lee Talley Jenkins, 85, fondly known as "Mother Jenkins", of Spartanburg, SC, entered into eternal rest on April 16, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the widow of the late Deacon Walter Jenkins, Jr. and daughter of the late Ruth Talley and J. B. Mitchell. Mother Jenkins was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Walnut Grove, SC, where she served on the Deaconess Board, Missionary and Usher Boards.
She leaves to cherish fond memories, four loving and devoted daughters: Sharon Robinson, and Min. Gloria (Dorsey) Swindler, all of Spartanburg, SC, Rev. Annie (Julius) Smith of Pacolet, SC, and Deloris (Dwight) Rice of Inman, SC; four loving and devoted sons: Leroy (Marie) Jenkins, and Douglas (Sheila) Jenkins, all of Spartanburg, SC, and Bishop W. I. (Dannita) Jenkins, Sr. of Inman, SC; one sister, Linda Sexton of Spartanburg, SC; a devoted cousin (grew up as sisters), Mary R. Knox of Detroit, MI; sixteen grandchildren; forty-two great-grandchildren; and two great, great-grandchildren; two devoted friends, Doris Robinson and Priscilla Scott both of Spartanburg, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home: 61 Pine Ridge East, Spartanburg, SC.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the family is requesting that the laws and regulations regarding the coronavirus relating to social distancing and limited gathering of people be followed. Phone calls and text messages are welcomed.
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 18, 2020