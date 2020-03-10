|
|
LANDRUM- Nellie Marie Morris Atkins, 92, of Landrum passed away on March 8, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Ransome Floyd and Emma Cleveland Morris and wife of the late Benjamin Blake Ray Atkins.
She is survived by a daughter, Rita Atkins Smith (Tommy Joe Smith); a granddaughter Tammy Shields Feilmeier (John Feilmeier); a grandson Thomas Benjamin Smith (Loreen Sander Smith); two great-Grandsons Thomas Blake Feilmeier and Quinn Thomas Smith; a beloved Nephew Gary Wooten; a sister
Maxine Leigher (Mike Leigher); and her special caregiver Barbara Pittman.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Melonie Atkins Shields ; siblings Sarah Morris, Lillian Wooten, Clarence "Shorty" Morris, William Morris, Mary Magdalene Morris, Liddie Bell Rollins, Leroy Morris, Jessie Morris, Revis "Charlie" Morris, and Mary Lou "Betty" Lemmons.
The family would like thank Spartanburg Regional Hospice for their care of Mrs. Atkins.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Motlow Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at the church at 2:00pm conducted by Rev. Terry Rainey and Dr. Martin Atkins. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Motlow Creek Baptist Church, 2300 Motlow Creek Road, Campobello, SC 29322.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 10, 2020