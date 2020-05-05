|
|
OKEENE- Nellie Ruth (Cantrell) Bailey left this earth for her eternal home in Heaven on May 1, 2020 at the Okeene Municipal Hospital. Nellie was born on December 26, 1942, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to Lizzy John and Edith Fay (Ivey) Cantrell.
She grew up in Boiling Springs, South Carolina and graduated from Boiling Springs High School in 1960. Not long after graduation she met Gerald D. Bailey and they fell madly in love. June 30, 1961 they were married. After they were married they moved back to Spartanburg where she lived most of her adult life. They were blessed with daughter Cheryl and son Philip. Besides being a good mother to her children, she also worked most of her life in the manufacturing industry as a seamstress. She made clothing as well as sheets and pillow cases. Nellie and Gerald loved to take the kids on family vacations every year and one of their favorite places to go was to the beach.
Nellie not only enjoyed sewing, Crocheting was also another of her talents that she enjoyed. Nellie loved making crafts for her friends and family. She was a great cook, every Christmas she would make Nut Rolls that were to die for.
Gerald passed away July 5th, 2017 and in April of the next year Nellie moved to Fairview to live with her daughter Cheryl. Due to quickly declining health she moved the Summers Health Services in Okeene where she lived until her death. Nellie was loved by her family and friends and will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Left to morn Nellie's passing are her daughter Cheryl Classen and her husband Tim, of Fairview, OK, son Philip Bailey and wife Tonya of Union, SC, Four grandchildren, Zachary Classen, Zoey Classen, Zella Classen and fiancé Ivaylo Pavlov all of Oklahoma and Jonathan Bailey and his wife Caitlin and their children Gabriel, Samuel, and Adeline and of South Carolina. Nellie also leaves four brothers, Johnny Cantrell, David Cantrell, Mike Cantrell, and Billy Cantrell and one sister, Janice Bishop.
She was preceded in death by her parents, L.J. and Edith, her husband Gerald, one brother Jimmy and her daughter Harriett who died at birth.
Memorial Graveside services for Nellie Ruth Bailey, 77, of Okeene, originally from Spartanburg, South Carolina, will be held at a later date in South Carolina. Cremation arrangements are by Fairview Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 5, 2020