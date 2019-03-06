|
MOORE, SC- Nellie Shealy Folk, 93, of Moore, SC, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Physical Rehab & Wellness Center-Spartanburg. Born December 15, 1925, in Newberry, SC, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Julia Perkins Shealy and widow of Marshall Gilbert Folk.
Surviving are her son-in-law, Rick Henderson of Moore, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughters, Julie Folk Henderson and Marsha Elaine Folk.
Funeral and committal services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Joey Estes. Visitation will follow the services at the chapel. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
