Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Visitation
Following Services
Nellie Shealy Folk


1925 - 2019
Nellie Shealy Folk Obituary
MOORE, SC- Nellie Shealy Folk, 93, of Moore, SC, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Physical Rehab & Wellness Center-Spartanburg. Born December 15, 1925, in Newberry, SC, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Julia Perkins Shealy and widow of Marshall Gilbert Folk.
Surviving are her son-in-law, Rick Henderson of Moore, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughters, Julie Folk Henderson and Marsha Elaine Folk.
Funeral and committal services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Joey Estes. Visitation will follow the services at the chapel. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
