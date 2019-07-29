|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Nettie Quinn Shaw, 88, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Dillon Pointe. Born December 26, 1930 in Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Monroe and Marie Waddell Quinn and the widow of Charles C. Shaw.
Nettie graduated Cowpens High School in 1947 and was retired from Startex Mills after serving over 30 years working in textiles. She was a member of Glendale Baptist Church where she cherished her Fidelis Sunday School class and loved to travel after she retired. She enjoyed and dearly loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her son, Charles "Chuck" Shaw of Mt. Pleasant, SC; three daughters, Jacqueline S. Cook (Michael) of Moore, SC, Kathy S. Mooney (Tommy) of North Charleston, SC and Myra S. Bishop of Summerville, SC; five grandchildren, Major Shawn Cook (Nicole) of Colorado Springs, CO, Ryan Cook (Megan) of Nebo, NC, Holly Carter (Dan) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Christopher Shaw (Allison) of Charlotte, NC and Jamie Shaw (Anna) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and eight great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Donnie G. Shaw, her sister, Bessie Burlene Revels and her brother, John Thomas Quinn.
Visitation will be at 10:00 – 11:30 AM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 Noon in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Daniel Blackwell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family wishes to thank Comfort Keepers, Spartanburg Regional Hospice, and The Waterford at Dillon Pointe for their loving care of our Mother.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 29, 2019