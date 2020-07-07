WOODRUFF- Nettie Sue Padgett Coggins, 94, widow of Earl B. Coggins, passed away peacefully at her home in Woodruff, SC on July 5, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Born in Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Olen S. Padgett, Sr. and Eliza Pearson Padgett. She was a former employee of Startex and Victor Mills. Nettie Sue was a member of Abner Creek Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Myrtle Smith Sunday School Class.
She is survived by one daughter, Sandra Emery (Maynard) of Landrum; two sons, Benny Coggins (Kay) of Woodruff and Roger Coggins (Lynn) of Greer; five grandchildren, Holli Powell (Ed), Matthew Coggins (Toasha), Patrick Emery (April), Jennifer Kelley (Jason) and Erin Mitchell; fourteen great-grandchildren, JJ Pearson (Victoria), Emery, Sarah, Elijah, Eden, Asher and NettieAnne Powell, Grace, Abigail and Gabe Emery, Ben, Kate and Ruth Kelley and Ella Mitchell; two great-great-grandchildren, Bonnie Maye and Johnny Pearson.
She was predeceased also by five brothers, Rev. Andrew Padgett, Bob Padgett, Junior Padgett, Samuel Padgett and an infant and three sisters, Annie Jane Russell, Etrulia Carter and Myrtle Paradise. She was the last surviving member of her family.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Wood Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Donald Thomas, Rev. Vernon Thornhill and Patrick Emery officiating. Live steaming of the service will be available @ www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Interment will follow in Abner Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
The body will lie in state from 8:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary.
Pallbearers will be Ed Powell, Elijah Powell, JJ Pearson, Matthew Coggins, Jason Kelley and Ben Kelley.
The family will receive friends Thursday at the cemetery following the interment.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Abner Creek Baptist Church, 2461 Abner Creek Rd., Greer, SC 29651 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice, PO Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333.
