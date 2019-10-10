|
MOORE, SC- Newton Earley, 70, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 at his home.
Born September 9, 1949 in Pacolet, SC, he was the son of the late Mack and Ruby Earley. Newton was a welding supervisor with Boiler Tube Company of America and retired with over 45 years of service.
A beloved husband, parent, and grandparent, Newton will always be remembered by friends and family for his kind ways and gentle heart.
Newton is survived by his children, Joan Cox and her husband, Dean, of Roebuck, SC, Tom Truluck of Gaffney, SC, David Truluck and his wife, Melodie, of Charleston, SC, and Stephen Truluck of Wellford, SC; and grandchildren, Andrew Nodine and his wife, Tirzah of Eugene, OR and McKenzie Cox of Columbia, SC.
Newton was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years, Joan Frances Bennett Earley.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 11th, 2-3PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
A memorial service will follow immediately in the Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shield Ministries, 448 Cabrill Drive, Charleston, SC 29414 or www.shieldministries.org.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 10, 2019