Nikki Jelaine Nicholls
1973 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Nikki Jelaine Nicholls, 47, of 15 Hidden Springs Rd, Spartanburg, SC, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home.
Nikki was born in Spartanburg, SC on March 17, 1973, a daughter of James H "Nick" Nicholls, of Campobello and the late Emma (Clark) Nicholls.
She worked as a paralegal at the Albert Smith Law Firm.
Nikki was an avid Carolina Panther fan, Kyle Busch fan and loved spending time with her family and friends at the Reservation.
In addition to her father, Nikki is also survived by a sister, Peppi Nicholls, of Inman, SC; a brother, Chris Nicholls and his wife Carrie, of Waterloo, SC.
The family will receive friends 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 2nd at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, SC .
Being an animal lover, Nikki would like memorial contributions to be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
1 entry
May 31, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss!!! May God wrap his loving arms around you all!!
Kelly Mcknight
Friend
