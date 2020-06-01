SPARTANBURG, SC- Nikki Jelaine Nicholls, 47, of 15 Hidden Springs Rd, Spartanburg, SC, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home.Nikki was born in Spartanburg, SC on March 17, 1973, a daughter of James H "Nick" Nicholls, of Campobello and the late Emma (Clark) Nicholls.She worked as a paralegal at the Albert Smith Law Firm.Nikki was an avid Carolina Panther fan, Kyle Busch fan and loved spending time with her family and friends at the Reservation.In addition to her father, Nikki is also survived by a sister, Peppi Nicholls, of Inman, SC; a brother, Chris Nicholls and his wife Carrie, of Waterloo, SC.The family will receive friends 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 2nd at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, SC .Being an animal lover, Nikki would like memorial contributions to be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29303.Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory