|
|
ENOREE, SC- Niles Edwin Hanna Sr., 90, of 1391 Parker Road, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Enoree United Methodist Church with Masonic Rites to follow. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. officiated by
Pastor Kevin Bishop. Burial will be held at Hanna Family Cemetery following the service.
E-condolences may sent online at www.yarboroughmortuary.com
JK Yarborough Mortuary, Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 17, 2019