|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Nina Covil Horton, 81, of Boiling Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Magnolia Manor of Spartanburg. She was the wife of Robert "Bobby" H. Horton.
Mrs. Horton was a native of Spartanburg County and a daughter of the late Roy Eugene and Frances Simmons Covil of Valley Falls. She was a retired school cafeteria manager with District #7 for some 20 years and a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons: Dennis W. (Marchele) Horton of Hoschton, GA , Robert S. Horton of Boiling Springs, and Dr. Brian R. (Tara) Horton of Ashland, KY; a daughter: Susan (Tony) Thrift of Boiling Springs; five grandchildren: Seth, Emily, Adam, Joey, and Noah Horton. She was predeceased by a brother: James Covil.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Rev. Dr. Brian Horton, Rev. Bobby Lindsey and Mr. Jerry Bridges. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Chosen Children Ministries, P. O. Box 126, Inman, SC 29349.
The family will be at the home .
A special thanks is extended to cousins that cared for Nina like she was their sister: Gail Sanford McCullough and Lynn Mullins Caldwell.
E-condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 6, 2020