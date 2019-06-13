|
DUNCAN- Noa Nichole Mavroftas, passed away on June 07, 2019. She was the infant daughter of Ashley Mavroftas and Phillip Metcalf.
Survivors also include a brother, Mason Metcalf; a sister, Adalynn Metcalf; grandparents, Donna and Nick Mavroftas and Susan and Ray High; great-grandmothers, Laura Reese and Frances Lister; three aunts, Kimberly Nichole Mavroftas, Jennifer Tousey and Sarah Masterson; an uncle, Nicholas Mavroftas.
Services will be private.
The family request donations be made to March of Dimes, PO Box 18819 Atlanta GA 31126.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 13, 2019