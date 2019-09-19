|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Noah Anderson Craig Strickland, 22, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home. Born October 25, 1996, in Greenville County, SC, he was the son of Jason and Nicole Lambert Strickland of Spartanburg, SC.
Although Noah was 22 years old, he was forever young, a perpetual child who loved Clemson and Miracle League Baseball. Noah would ask anyone he met to serenade him with his favorite song, Itsy Bitsy Spider. Noah celebrated Christmas from August to January and his family referred to him as Mr. Christmas. Just like the Biblical character he was named after, Noah loved animals. Noah graduated from McCarthy Tezler in 2018.
Noah was one lucky boy who was loved by so many people near and far and most especially by his family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Charlie Nix of Greenville, SC; maternal grandparents, Don & Anne Lambert of Greer, SC; paternal grandfather, Perry Strickland of Boiling Springs, SC; uncles, Anderson Lambert of Summerville, SC and Phillip Pack of Spartanburg, SC; aunts, Leilani Wood of Atlanta, GA and Holly Hinkle of Asheville, NC; and his companion pet, Paisley. He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Rhonda Strickland; and uncle, James Bailey.
Visitation will be 7:00-9:00 PM Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. A Celebration of Life for Noah will be conducted at 12:00 noon Friday, September 20, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, by The Rev. Dr. Gene Beckner. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to of South Carolina, 225 South Pleasantburg Drive C-17, Greenville, SC 29607.
