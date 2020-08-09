INMAN, SC– Noah William Barnette, 23, of Inman, SC, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Nashville, TN. Born September 15, 1996 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Brian Adrian Barnette of Nashville, TN and Nikki Ponder Hannah of Inman, SC.
Noah was of the Baptist faith. He loved to read, skateboard, listen to music and was very artistic.
Along with his parents, he is also survived by his stepfather, Jaimie Hannah of Inman, SC, his stepmother, Ellie Barnette of Nashville, TN; siblings, Rowan Hannah, Landry Hannah, Grace Barnette, Mallory Barnette, Luke Barnette, and Levi Barnette; and maternal grandparents, Mike King and Dianne King of Spartanburg, SC; maternal grandparents, John Rogers and Debbie Rogers of Spartanburg, SC, Judy Berka and Jim Berka of Spartanburg, SC; and maternal great grandmother, Faye Rogers of Union, SC. He was predeceased by paternal grandparents, William and Jackie Barnette and maternal grandfather, Ricky LeGrande Ponder.
Visitation will be at 12:30 – 1:30 PM Wednesday, August 12, 2030 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.

