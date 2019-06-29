Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
More Obituaries for Nona Estes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nona Mae Estes


1924 - 2019
Nona Mae Estes Obituary
COWPENS, SC- Nona Mae Estes, 94, of Cowpens, SC, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at White Oak Estates-Spartanburg. Born October 13, 1924, in Cherokee County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Collis and Willie Faye Brown Jolly and widow of Walter Bryan Estes.
Mrs. Estes was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Florida and attended Converse Baptist Church in Spartanburg.
Survivors include her children, Polly Ann Giles (Larry) of Spartanburg, SC, Deborah Betscher (Randy) of Dunnellon, FL, and Kathy McAuliffe (Jack) of Titusville, FL; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great- grandchildren; and sisters, Carolyn Smith of Gaffney, SC and Patricia Tate of Spartanburg, SC.
A cryptside service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Mike Davis. Visitation will follow at the cryptside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Converse Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 159, Converse, SC 29329.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 29, 2019
