Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
515 Miller Road
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-7500
Nonie (Lynch) Blanton


1944 - 2019
Nonie (Lynch) Blanton Obituary
SUMTER, SC- Nonie L. Blanton, 75, wife of William Donald "Don" Blanton, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at White Oak Manor in Columbia.
Born February 26, 1944, in Spartanburg, SC, she was a daughter of the late Otis Roland Lynch and the late Nonie Boyter Lynch. She was a member of Gateway Baptist Church. Mrs. Blanton served as the head of the WMU, a Sunday School teacher for teenagers, and a Bible School teacher for children. She loved working with children and serving in Missions work.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years; a daughter, Melanie Shelley (Burney Roach) of Sumter; and a brother, Lewis Lynch of Spartanburg; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, David Lynch; two sisters, Dorothy Moore and Lois Smith; and infant brothers, Joseph Franklin Lynch and James Walter Lynch.
The family received friends from 5 to 7 P.M. Friday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home.
Services will be private.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the caregivers at White Oak Manor for all of their loving care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Ministries, 36 S. Artillery Dr., #8002, Sumter, SC 29150.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 23, 2019
