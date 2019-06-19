|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Nora Beth Hull Featherston, 92, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at Summit Hills-Spartanburg. Born August 22, 1926, in State College, MS, she was the daughter of the late William Wilson Hull and Anne Graham Hull and wife of 63 years to the late Dr. John Smith Featherston.
Nora Beth earned a MS Degree at Clemson University. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the John Nicholson Sunday School Class, and a longtime community volunteer, foster parent, and children's advocate. A recipient of the Mary Mildred Sullivan Award, Mrs. Featherston was also a local, national, and international philanthropist.
Survivors include her son, John Smith Featherston Jr. (Lisa) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Forest Dawn Featherston of San Diego, CA and Zachariah Featherston (Rebecca) of Spartanburg, SC; and great-grandchildren, Amara, Leah, and Adam. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Wilson Hull Featherston; and brothers, Dr. David Carlisle "D. C." Hull and William Scott Hull.
A service honoring her life will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, by The Rev. Neal Woods. Visitation will following in the church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 626 Norwood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 19, 2019