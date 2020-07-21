1/1
Nora Brock (Ware) Loftis
1920 - 2020
Nora Brock Ware Loftis, born 11/6/1920, entered her heavenly home on 7/17/2020. She was born in Chesnee, SC and moved to Cherokee Springs, SC at the age of 5. She married Jesse W. Ware (deceased) in 1938, and after his death married William Clyde Loftis (deceased) in 1977. In later years, they moved to Birmingham, Alabama. Nora lived a full life with love for and from her family and friends, but more importantly was how she valued the love of her Lord Jesus Christ. Nora was a longtime member of Clearview Baptist Church. Everyone called her MaMa.
She is preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Ware; her husbands, Jesse W. Ware and William Clyde Loftis; her son in law, Manciel Adair; her parents, Walter and Vannah Brock, her brother, Paul Brock; and four sisters, Lorena Collins, Guynita Thompson, Ruth Price and Helen Dunn; a step son, Leland Loftis. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Ware Adair; a daughter-in-law, Marlene Ware Stevens); her granddaughters, Lana Sharit (Chris) of Trussville, and Amy Hardin (Brian) of Cherokee Springs, SC; her great-grandchildren, Christopher, Austin and Brock Sharit of Trussville, and Alexis Hardin of Cherokee Springs, SC; a stepdaughter, Melba Hayes (Phil) of Atlanta, Texas; her stepsons, John Loftis (Mary) of Melbourne, Florida, Clyde Loftis (Cassandra) of Portland, Oregon, and Ken Loftis (Jean); a stepdaughter in law, Becky Loftis of Spartanburg, SC; 14 step-grandchildren, 12 step great-grandchildren, nine great, great-grandchildren; and many people that she adopted as her children; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2 pm until 3 pm at Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 3 pm with Pastor Jared Cook officiating.
Flowers will be accepted or please make donations to Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Al. @ bcrfa.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
26
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home
5360 Deerfoot Prkwy
Trussville, AL 35173
(205) 655-3444
