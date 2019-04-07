|
|
GREER- Norma Jean Bagwell Nichols, 77, widow of Dennis Earl "Debo" Nichols, passed away April 5, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Hugh and Ruth Smith Bagwell and a retired employee of Nichols Chemicals, Inc.
Surviving are two sons, Dennis "Bo" Earl Nichols, Jr. and Caroll LaGrand Nichols; one daughter, Michelle N. Bayne; and five grandchildren, Kendall Bayne, Garrett Bayne, Cody Nichols, Grace Nichols and Carter Nichols.
She was also predeceased by one sister, Lynda Mayfield.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Dr. Richard Dillingham and Mr. Lamar Nichols. Burial will follow in Graceland East Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Monday at the mortuary prior to the service.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019