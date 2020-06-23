Norma J. Rampp, 56, of 611 Clovelly Court, Spartanburg, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 19, at Magnolia Manor of Spartanburg.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the wife Mr. James Homfeld of Spartanburg, S.C.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are; two sons, Derrick and Matthew Rampp; one sister, Lynn Upton of S.C. and host of other family and friends.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.