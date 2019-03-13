Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Hub City Church
350 N. Blackstock Rd.,
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Hub City Church,
350 N. Blackstock Rd.,
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Jean Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean "Jeanie" Harris


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma Jean "Jeanie" Harris Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Norma Jean McGraw "Jeanie" Harris, 73, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Pelham Medical Center. Born March 28, 1945, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Walter Arthur McGraw and Thelma Estelle Adams McGraw.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Jeanie was a dedicated Christian and member of Beaumont Baptist Church. She was a wonderful cook with a great sense of humor and loved animals, especially her dog, Gus.
Surviving are her husband, Mitchell Donald Harris; daughter, Paula Holsclaw of Mt. Pleasant, NC; son, Brian W. Harris (Cynthia) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Samantha, Brianna, Zachary, Alex, and Sam; sister, Kathy Glover (Jerry) of Spartanburg, SC; and brother, Douglas McGraw (Cheryl) of Boiling Springs, SC.
The family will host a memorial service at 6:00 PM Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Hub City Church, 350 N. Blackstock Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29301, with The Rev. John Cox officiating. Visitation will follow the service in the Ministry Center.
No flowers please, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the South Carolina Autism Society, 802 12th Street, West Columbia, SC 29169.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now