SPARTANBURG, SC- Norma Jean McGraw "Jeanie" Harris, 73, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Pelham Medical Center. Born March 28, 1945, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Walter Arthur McGraw and Thelma Estelle Adams McGraw.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Jeanie was a dedicated Christian and member of Beaumont Baptist Church. She was a wonderful cook with a great sense of humor and loved animals, especially her dog, Gus.
Surviving are her husband, Mitchell Donald Harris; daughter, Paula Holsclaw of Mt. Pleasant, NC; son, Brian W. Harris (Cynthia) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Samantha, Brianna, Zachary, Alex, and Sam; sister, Kathy Glover (Jerry) of Spartanburg, SC; and brother, Douglas McGraw (Cheryl) of Boiling Springs, SC.
The family will host a memorial service at 6:00 PM Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Hub City Church, 350 N. Blackstock Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29301, with The Rev. John Cox officiating. Visitation will follow the service in the Ministry Center.
No flowers please, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the South Carolina Autism Society, 802 12th Street, West Columbia, SC 29169.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019