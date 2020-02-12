Home

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery,
650 Battleground Rd
Cowpens, SC
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean (Whitaker) Mabry


1932 - 2020
Norma Jean (Whitaker) Mabry Obituary
COWPENS, SC- Norma Jean Whitaker Mabry, 87, of Cowpens, SC, loving wife of 58 years to the late Eugene Mabry, devoted mother and grandmother went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by her family at her home on Monday, February 10, 2020. Born November 22, 1932, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Lovie Turner Whitaker.
Jean worked for many years and retired from Progress Lighting. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Cowpens. She was a dedicated family member who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved flower gardening, reading novels and her Bible. She was a fan of Dale Earnhardt racing for many years. Everything she did was from her heart.
Survivors include a son, Larry Mabry (Doris) of Spartanburg, SC; a daughter, Bonnie Lollis of the home; daughters-in-law, Sheila Mabry of Cowpens, SC and Jan Mabry of Boiling Springs, SC; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and brother, Clyde Joe Whitaker of Cowpens, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three sons, Rick Mabry, Randy Mabry, and Mike Mabry; two sisters, Betty Horne and Loree Oglesby; and brother, Charles Whitaker.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery, 650 Battleground Rd., Cowpens, SC 29330, by The Rev. Mike Wood.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 12, 2020
