Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Norma Jean Reid Obituary
ALPHARETTA, GA- Norma Jean Reid, 78, of Alpharetta, GA, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, after being under hospice care for two weeks. A native of Spartanburg, SC, she was the wife of the late Hollis Larry Reid and the daughter of the late Ester Allison Burns and Lewis "Fox" Washington Burns, Sr.
Jean was a graduate of Chapman High School Class of 1959. She went on to earn a Bachler of Arts Degree in Music from Converse College in 1963. She was a wonderful organist who played because she dearly loved to play, who played like an angel and could grab your heart with her gift of music. Jean would bring joy through her music at five different churches, spanning 68 years: First Tryon Baptist Church in Tryon, North Carolina, Morningside Baptist Church, Fernwood Baptist Church, and Bethel United Methodist Church, all of which are in Spartanburg, SC, and Inman Mills Baptist Church in Inman, SC. She also shared her gift of music through her membership with the Music Club of Spartanburg and The American Guild of Organist.
Survivors include her son, Lewis Reid of Alpharetta, GA; her daughter, Lisa Reid Smith (Toney) of Woodruff, SC; two grandsons, Reid Smith and Thomas Smith. She was also predeceased by her brother, Lewis Washington Burns, Jr.
Visitation will be at 6:30 – 8:30 PM Friday, April 26, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A funeral service will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Wayne Major. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 14050 E Wade Hampton Blvd, Greer, SC 29651.
The family is at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Toney Smith.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
