SPARTANBURG, SC- Norma Nave Miley, 80, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, November 11, 2019, at her home. Born August 27, 1939, in Decatur, AL, she was the daughter of the late Charles Holland Nave and Genner Bell Owen Nave. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church Spartanburg.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, David Bowers Miley; son, Geoffrey L. Galloway (Sherry) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Mitchell Galloway of Spokane, WA, McKinnon Galloway and Savanna Galloway, both of New York, NY, and Sydney Galloway of Spartanburg, SC; sister, Virginia Nave Callaham of Somerville, AL; daughter-in-law, Tracy T. Galloway of Mooresville, NC; and special four-legged friend, Buddy. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Mark A. Galloway.
A memorial service honoring her life will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, November 14, 2019, in the Chapel at First Presbyterian Church, 393 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, by The Rev. Joanne Hull and Mr. Robert Bannon. Visitation will follow the service in the Perrin Room.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CTF Children's Tumor Foundation, 370 Lexington Avenue Suite 2100, New York, NY 10017; or Spartanburg Regional Home Hospice, PO Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333.
A special thank you to Spartanburg Regional Hospice and Comfort Keepers, specifically Yaneth Wood, for their care and compassion.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 12, 2019