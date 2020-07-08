Norma P. Owens

ENOREE- Norma Lee Louise Price Owens, 86, of 15231 Hwy. 221, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home.

A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Omie Cothran Price and the widow of John "Jack" Owens. She was a member of Enoree First Baptist church and was the director of the Nursery for over 20 years and cofounder of the Enoree Veterans Monument.

Surviving are two sons, Marty Owens of the home and Bennie Owens (LeAnn) of Woodruff; one sister, Faye Lawson of Enoree; two grandchildren, Mac Owens of Woodruff and Kelly Vaughn of Woodruff; four special great-grandchildren, Landon and Brannon Vaughn and Ben and Corbin Owens of Woodruff. She was predeceased by two sons, Samuel Webb "Sam" Owens and Michael Ray "Mike" Owens and seven brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens by Rev. Steven Owensby.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Enoree First Baptist Church, 1150 Parker Road, Enoree, S.C. 29335.

The family is at the residence.

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff



