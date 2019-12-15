|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Norma S. Horton, 70, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019 at her home.
Born March 31, 1949 in Spartanburg, she was a daughter of the late John Burt Geddes and Evelyn Edwards Geddes. She was a former Caregiver and a member of Green Point Baptist Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Lynn Easler of Inman; sons, Randy Blake of Inman, John H. Smith of Greer; sisters, Montez Gordon of Inman, Durene Lindsey of Boiling Springs; grandchildren, B.J. Easler, Jacqueline Star Roberts and 3 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Eden Wesleyan Church. Graveside Services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the church cemetery with Rev. Dr. David Lancaster and Rev. Andy Case officiating. Pallbearers will be Troy Chawgo, Jack Oliver, Robby Lindsey, Ronnie Waddell, Mark Sandford and Shane Peterson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 1530 Drayton Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 15, 2019