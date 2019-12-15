Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Eden Wesleyan Church
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Eden Wesleyan Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Horton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma S. Horton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma S. Horton Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Norma S. Horton, 70, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019 at her home.
Born March 31, 1949 in Spartanburg, she was a daughter of the late John Burt Geddes and Evelyn Edwards Geddes. She was a former Caregiver and a member of Green Point Baptist Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Lynn Easler of Inman; sons, Randy Blake of Inman, John H. Smith of Greer; sisters, Montez Gordon of Inman, Durene Lindsey of Boiling Springs; grandchildren, B.J. Easler, Jacqueline Star Roberts and 3 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Eden Wesleyan Church. Graveside Services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the church cemetery with Rev. Dr. David Lancaster and Rev. Andy Case officiating. Pallbearers will be Troy Chawgo, Jack Oliver, Robby Lindsey, Ronnie Waddell, Mark Sandford and Shane Peterson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 1530 Drayton Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -