|
|
MOORE, SC- Norma Jean Smith Wilson, 72, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Gertrude Guy Smith and the wife of Jack Anthony Wilson, Sr., of the home, for forty years. She was a retired teacher from Byrnes High School, having taught Mathematics for thirty years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Survivors also include two sons, Koey Nicholson and wife, Renda of Greenville, Jack Wilson, Jr., of Charlotte, NC; a daughter, Malinda Willits, and husband, Brent of Frankston, TX; five grandchildren, Riley Nicholson, Carly Jean Willits, Madison, Hayden and Hudson Keller.
Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Sharon United Methodist Church with Rev. Gryff Carosiello officiating. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to the service..
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 24, 2019