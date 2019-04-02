|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Norman Albert Greene, Sr., 82, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Foothills Hospice in Landrum, SC.
Born July 28, 1936 in Spartanburg, SC, he was a son of the late Yonnie and Irene Holland Greene. Norm attended Clemson University where he excelled in football and baseball. He was an avid sportsman and fisherman and his ashes will be scattered on the pond at the home of his friend and beloved son in-law, Byron Barnwell, and at Santee Cooper, the place his heart never left.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna Greene Bumgarner of Boiling Springs, SC and Lisa Barnwell (Byron) of Campobello, SC; one son, Norman Albert Greene, Jr. (Jennifer) of Grand Haven, MI; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and one God-Daughter, Petra Zimmerman Statham (Nick) of Tulsa, OK.
A celebration of his long and very full life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 260 Fairwinds Drive, Landrum, SC 29356.
