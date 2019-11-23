|
CHESNEE, SC- Norman Arnold "Buddy" Sperry 78, husband for 58 years and seven months to Ellen Thomas Sperry went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Spartanburg Restorative Care.
Born February 13, 1941 in Bridgeport, CT., he was the son of the late Norman Bennett Sperry and Evelyn Lenore Connelly. He proudly served our county in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Chesnee First Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Kimberly Denise Sperry of Chesnee; son, Douglas Sperry and wife Jennifer of Moncks Corner; brother, Jerry Sperry of Bethel, CT.; sister, Alice Sobel of New Milford, CT.; daughter-in-law, Deborah Sperry of PA.; grandchildren, Rachel Sandro, Jamie Sperry, Darnell Sperry, Trisha Sperry, Katrina Sperry; great-grandchildren, Joey Sandro, De'Marion Sperry, Jake Sandro and a special grandchild, Joseph Sandro.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, David Kevin Sperry.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Dr. Gary J. Grogan officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chesnee First Baptist Church, 211 S. Kentucky Ave. Chesnee, SC 29323
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
