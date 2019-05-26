|
|
INMAN, SC- Norman David Lewis, 69, of Inman, SC, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Rosecrest Retirement Home. He was the husband of Jane Scheiry Lewis.
Mr. Lewis was a native of Charlotte, NC and a son of the late Marvin and Lillian Jordan Lewis.
He was a microbiologist at St. Luke's Hospital in Columbus, NC, a US Navy Vietnam veteran, and a member of Springs of Grace Lutheran Church. He loved music and participated in the Charlotte Boys' Choir, in the "The Excels" a show and dance band performing at Myrtle Beach Pavillion, in the Palmetto Statesmen Chorus (Barbershop), and in the choir of his Church. He also loved history and enjoyed re-enactments and touring historical sites.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Chris and Cindy Lewis of Travelers Rest, SC; two grandchildren: Caleb and Callie Lewis of the home; a half-sister: Mary Delores Williams of Gastonia, NC, and his faithful canine friend, "Molly." He was predeceased by four half-brothers.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at Springs of Grace Lutheran Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Sanctuary officiated by Rev. Hobby Outten. Interment will be in Boyertown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Springs of Grace Lutheran Church, 320 Holden Drive, Inman, SC. 29349 or to the .
The family will be at the residence.
