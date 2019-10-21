|
|
WOODRUFF- Norman Eugene Page, 60, of 128 Gray Street passed away Saturday, November 19, 2019 at Woodruff Manor.
Norman was born in Woodruff, S.C. September 2, 1959 to the late Ray B. and Polly Crook Page. He was a graduate of Dorman High School, class of 1978 where he was a member of the golf team. Norman continued competitive golf throughout his adult life. He was a former Club Champion and Sr. Club Champion at Three Pines Country Club, having won that title several times. Norman participated in tournaments all around the state and looked forward to the weekend matches with his golfing buddies at Three Pines..
Norman was a 20 plus year employee with Seimens Industries where he had many close friendships. He had so many dear, close friends thru golf and work. He cherished and loved each and every one.
Left to cherish loving memories are his brother, Johnny Page (Debbie) of Greer; his sisters, LuAnn Fowler (Terry) and Donna Casey (John) both of Woodruff; nephews, Michael and Missy Workman and children, Matt and Jennifer Workman and children; niece, Tonya and David Mabry and children.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at Woodruff Manor and the staff of Interim Hospice for the care and attention given to our brother. Thanks to all the many friends and family for their visits, the many good deeds, their support for us and most importantly all the prayers. A big thank you for that special group of friends who remained closely by his side until the end. Thank you all for everything. A heartfelt thanks and much love to Scott Smith and Tommy Butler.
A Celebration of Norman's life will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 6:14 p.m. at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel by Mr. Danny Knight, Mr. Tyrone Kelly and Mrs. Pat Taylor.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. prior to the service. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, S.C. 29303 or to a .
The family is at the home of his sister, LuAnn Fowler, 1677 Edwards Road, Woodruff.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 21, 2019