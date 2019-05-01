Home

Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
3:00 PM
CHESNEE, SC- Norman Wilbur Gosnell, 75, loving husband of Trudy Louise Waters Gosnell passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at his home.
Born May 15, 1943 in Fingerville, he was the son of the late John Gosnell and Gertrude Green Gosnell. He was retired after 30 years with Spartan Mills and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters, Jennifer Taylor, Tammy Renee Fowler (Casey) all of Chesnee; sister, Myrtle Taylor of Boiling Springs; 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Rev. Ron Culbertson officiating.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 1, 2019
