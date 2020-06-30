SPARTANBURG, SC- Nota Athanaelos Ramantanin, 87, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Upstate Community Hospice House-Landrum. Born September 18, 1932, in Kannapolis, NC and reared in Atlanta, GA, she was the daughter of the late George Athanaelos and Helen Maggalousi Jinis and widow of Alexander John Ramantanin, whom she married in 1965.
Mrs. Ramantanin was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church where she was a choir member, Sunday School teacher, and honored as the Mother of the Year. She was also a member of the Daughters of Penelope, the Greek Ladies Philoptochos Society where she served as an officer and on the Diocese of Atlanta Philoptochos Board, recipient of the Archangel Michael Award given by the Diocese of Atlanta to her for her service to the Greek Orthodox Church, as well as the Spartanburg International Festival Committee, President of the Spartanburg Women's Club and Church Women United.
Survivors include her children, Constantine (Jeff), George, Petro (Caroline), Eva Poteat (Ray), and John (Paulette); sister, Cookie Poulakis (John); and 15 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private funeral services will be conducted at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church by The Rev. Michael A. Platanis. A public interment service will be conducted at 11:45 AM Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in West Oakwood Cemetery, 188 Oakwood Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29302. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and personal protective equipment guidelines will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund, PO Box 1107, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or SCSDB Foundation-SC School for the Deaf and the Blind Foundation, 355 Cedar Springs Road, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.