Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Thompson Chapel Baptist Church
1950 - 2019
Notie Pernola (Floyd) Thomas Obituary
Funeral services for Notie Pernola Floyd Thomas, 69, of 1360 Sulphur Springs Rd, Jonesville, SC will be held 3 pm Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Thompson Chapel Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home.
A native of Union, SC, she was born March 23, 1950 to the late Elwillie Floyd and the late James Ross. She was a life-long member of the Thompson Chapel Baptist Church.
She is survived two daughters, Cathy Keller and her husband Terry and Elaine Henderson; her siblings, Clara Moorman, Addie Thomas and her husband Wilbert, Min. Lillie Bell Wilkins, Pastor Joe Cephus Floyd and his wife Jackie, Bessie Long, Pastor Willie Floyd and his wife Darlene, Steve Floyd, Audrey Jeter; twelve grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Community Mortuary
361 Meansville Road
Union, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 9, 2019
