|
|
DUNCAN- Novyce Elaine Carter King, 83, widow of Jim King, passed away on July 22, 2019.
A native of Hemingway, daughter of Bernice Moore Carter of Hemingway and the late Clifford Carter, she was a retired teacher and longtime musician at Startex United Methodist Church and currently at Loree United Methodist Church and Duncan United Methodist Church.
Surviving are one daughter, Cindy Kirby of Lyman; one son, Richard King of Lyman; one brother, Travis Carter of Hemingway; three grandchildren, Stephen Kirby, Kaci Hensley and J.C. King and two great-grandchildren, Declan and Gwynneth Violet Hensley.
Mrs. King was predeceased by one daughter, Allison Gonzalez.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary. Burial will follow in West Wood Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Duncan United Methodist Church, 139 West Main Street, Duncan, SC 29334.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 23, 2019