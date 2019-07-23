Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Novyce King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Novyce Elaine (Carter) King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Novyce Elaine (Carter) King Obituary
DUNCAN- Novyce Elaine Carter King, 83, widow of Jim King, passed away on July 22, 2019.
A native of Hemingway, daughter of Bernice Moore Carter of Hemingway and the late Clifford Carter, she was a retired teacher and longtime musician at Startex United Methodist Church and currently at Loree United Methodist Church and Duncan United Methodist Church.
Surviving are one daughter, Cindy Kirby of Lyman; one son, Richard King of Lyman; one brother, Travis Carter of Hemingway; three grandchildren, Stephen Kirby, Kaci Hensley and J.C. King and two great-grandchildren, Declan and Gwynneth Violet Hensley.
Mrs. King was predeceased by one daughter, Allison Gonzalez.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary. Burial will follow in West Wood Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Duncan United Methodist Church, 139 West Main Street, Duncan, SC 29334.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now